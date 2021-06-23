Pine Lawn residents say overgrowth is out of control, is leading to wildlife in backyards

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources issued the following media release Wednesday. — Conservation Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) served search warrants related to the illegal possession of white-tailed deer at a property in Lee County on Tuesday (6/29/2021). Agents with the Lee County Office of Animal Control were called in to assist with the case when SCDNR Officers found, in addition to several deer, hundreds of squirrels and other animals being kept in crowded, inhumane conditions inside a double-wide mobile home on the property. Animals discovered at the location included armadillos and nutria, an invasive species native to South America. Possession of nutria in South Carolina is potentially a violation of state laws that restrict the importation of non-native wildlife. If nutria become established in a new area, they can cause immense damage to crops and vegetation and destruction to the banks of ditches, lakes, and other water bodies, as well as causing permanent damage to marshes and other wetland habitats, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).