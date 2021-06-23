Cancel
Pine Lawn residents say overgrowth is out of control, is leading to wildlife in backyards

By Ashli Lincoln
KMOV
 14 days ago

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Pine Lawn residents say they’re taking extra precautions to keep rodents and wildlife out of their homes. “I’ve placed the bricks around my shed to keep the racoons out,” said one resident. Residents say in recent months. they’ve seen an significant increase in rodents and...

www.kmov.com
