Travel

TRAVEL GETS TRICKY POST-COVID: IS IT WORTH THE TRIP?

By Erin Stover Sickmen
keysweekly.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year forced a number of unwelcome, and thankfully temporary, changes. Instead of grabbing our favorite table with friends, we opted for takeout. We gave up live theater, music and sports, streaming what we could in order to get our cultural fix. Most facets of life were able to at least cough up a slightly dulled alternative. But there was one element that couldn’t, by its very nature, come up with a reasonable facsimile—travel. There’s simply no other way to scratch the itch of leaving the rock for greener pastures for a few days. We all travel differently. Some crave the sensation of getting lost in an effervescent city, absorbing unknown languages, others prefer to land at a posh spa with a cocktail in hand. The common thread is the desire for something “other,” something “elsewhere.” In a year where most of us became intimately familiar with our living room walls, travel suffered.

