Arizona State

How you can help Arizona wildlife as they get displaced by raging wildfires

By Briana Whitney
AZFamily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRAWBERRY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As these wildfires spread across our state, wild animals are losing their homes too. When these animals have nowhere to go or are forced to relocate, it can be dangerous for reasons you may not even think of. The good news is animals like elk and deer are used to fires in Arizona and know to move away before flames get too close. But the relocation process can be stressful on them, and in this extreme heat and drought, it's even more dire they get the help they need.

