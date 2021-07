Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), announced today that it has secured Production Organisation Approval (POA) in compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA Part 21G). The company is acquiring its long-standing, trusted partner in innovation and production, DG Flugzeugbau, a global leader in composite aircraft production. Through this acquisition, Volocopter is now the first and only electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company holding both the required design and production organization approvals (DOA and POA) to advance its aircraft toward commercial launch, giving it a competitive edge in the race to bring UAM to life.