NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed after she and a man got into an argument at a North County beauty salon Tuesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chambers Road. Police tell News 4 that the victim and a man arrived together at a beauty salon in the same block of Chambers Road. The two got into an argument inside the salon; the argument continued after the two left before the man then shot the woman and fled on foot.