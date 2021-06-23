Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Don Lemon Responds to Tucker Carlson Segment on His House: ‘Says Much More About You and Your Ignorance’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Don Lemon tersely responded to a derisive segment about him that Tucker Carlson did the previous night over on Fox News. “I just want to fill you in on something that is going on at the Fox propaganda network,” said Lemon. “I don’t usually respond to these things. I don’t like to punch down, and I’d rather focus on issues on this show that are important to you, other than someone taking potshots at me.”

www.mediaite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Don Lemon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Ignorance#Fox News#Cnn#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it’s embarrassing

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News doesn’t believe Tucker Carlson

In January 2013, the New York Times disclosed that its computer systems had been infiltrated by Chinese hackers. Before issuing its report, the Times worked with AT&T, hired a computer security firm and took other precautions. That process took several months. When Fox News host Tucker Carlson suspects hacking, he...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Tucker Carlson shuns 2024

Tucker Carlson — the top-rated host in cable news, who's rumored as a possible GOP presidential candidate in 2024 — told the "Ruthless" podcast he has no plans to run. What they're saying: "Oh, God, come on!" Carlson told the hosts. "That seems like a fun job!" [Laughter] "No! No!"
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Tucker Carlson mocks Harris's interview answer about visiting border, takes aim at media for treating her like a 'god'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris for her awkward response to an interview question about when she planned to visit the southern border. “At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border,” Harris responded to NBC’s Lester Holt when asked if she “had any plans to visit the border.”
POTUSMSNBC

Why Tucker Carlson is blaming the FBI for the Capitol riot

The story from right-wing media and politicians about what happened on Jan. 6 has shifted over the months. First, it was leftists in antifa who rioted inside the Capitol and assaulted police officers. Then it was just a peaceful protest. Next, it was a typical group of tourists making their way through the halls of the Capitol.
POTUSAOL Corp

Geraldo defends Kamala Harris after Fox News co-host insults her: 'That's so mean'

Fox News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera was the only one on The Five to come to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Harris has taken heat from both sides of the aisle, though for different reasons, during her trip to Guatemala to address the root cause of the situation at the southern border. Rivera drew a scoff from one of his off-camera co-stars as he began to speak of Harris.
POTUSWashington Post

NSA says it never targeted Tucker Carlson and focuses on foreign threats

The National Security Agency on Tuesday denied Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s allegations of attempted sabotage, saying it has never targeted Carlson and focuses on foreign activities that pose a national threat. Press advocates had already responded skeptically to the conservative pundit’s claims on his Monday night program, when Carlson...
POTUSNew York Post

Sean Hannity blasts CNN’s Brian Stelter as ‘fake news Humpty Dumpty’

​F​ox News’ Sean Hannity ripped ratings-challenged CNN host Brian Stelter as a “failure” and a “fake news Humpty Dumpty” after the liberal journalist accused him of “corroding the public discourse.”. On his “Reliable Sources” show Sunday, Stelter claimed Hannity was stoking political divisions in the US. Stelter, Hannity countered on...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Asks 'Why Does Fox News Keep Chris Wallace?'

Former President Donald Trump questioned on Monday why Fox News continues to employ anchor Chris Wallace, in a new statement from his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC). The criticism comes after Wallace clashed with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski over unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020...
POTUSReuters

U.S. intelligence agency says it isn't spying on Fox's Tucker Carlson

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air. "This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy