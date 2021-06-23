Don Lemon Responds to Tucker Carlson Segment on His House: ‘Says Much More About You and Your Ignorance’

On Tuesday, Don Lemon tersely responded to a derisive segment about him that Tucker Carlson did the previous night over on Fox News. “I just want to fill you in on something that is going on at the Fox propaganda network,” said Lemon. “I don’t usually respond to these things. I don’t like to punch down, and I’d rather focus on issues on this show that are important to you, other than someone taking potshots at me.”