Can You Play Guitar with Long Nails? Dolly Can!

We make all kinds of sacrifices in life, especially when it comes to our health and appearance. We sacrifice some of our favorite foods in order to maintain healthful diets, we put our bodies through pain and stress when we exercise, and when we go to the salon, we make sacrifices to accommodate vivid, stunning, stand-out manicures, and doubly so when those manicures include extensions. It’s no secret that long acrylic nails make life a little harder. Typing, using a smartphone, and just about any activity that requires manual precision is rendered obnoxious when you have to work around long nails. And, sadly, there’s not a huge pool of tips and life hacks that help with this issue. However, there is one area where long nails won’t necessarily hinder your performance — and sometimes, they might even help. That area? Playing the guitar.