The St. Louis Cardinals will go against the San Francisco Giants in MLB action in Oracle Park, CA, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:45 PM (EDT). The Cardinals will seek to improve on their 5-3 victory over the Giants on Monday. Matt Carpenter had a two-run triple, while Harrison Bader, Jose Rondon, and Nolan Arenado each drove in one run for St. Louis in the victory. The Cardinals managed just 7 hits as a team in the game, with Tommy Edman going 2 for 4 at the plate and Paul Goldschmidt adding a base hit. St. Louis ranks 4th in the NL Central at 42-44.