The Adam Duvall hot streak is an enigma, but it doesn’t usually surprise Miami’s slugger

There’s a nonzero chance that Adam Duvall, while he took practice swings in a batting cage somewhere in the bowels of Wrigley Field over the weekend, made a passing mention about how good his swing was feeling. It obviously showed on the field, where he hit two home runs in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday to help the Miami Marlins win a series against the Chicago Cubs, and what he does on the field isn’t usually too far off from his expectations on any given day.