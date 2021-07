The Hillcrest Academy softball team traveled to Packwood Thursday to meet the Pekin Panthers and came out on the short end of a 13-1 final in four innings. The Panthers scored three in the first, two in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth to end the contest early. The Ravens got their lone run in the third and ended with five hits. Pekin finished with 10 hits and capitalized on four Raven errors. Allison Bainbridge had three hits and three RBI to lead the Panthers at the plate. Pekin is now 7-13 on the season, Hillcrest falls to 0-16. The Ravens will play Wapello Monday.