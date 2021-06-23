Woman sues city of Maryville over College Hill zone apartments issue
A woman is suing the city of Maryville over a years-long disagreement about whether or not property in a special zone near the downtown area can be used as an apartment. Filed June 18 in the Chancery Court for Blount County, a complaint brought by Tina Fuller describes how property on Indiana Avenue in the city’s College Hill Historic District zone was used to rent apartments to international students attending Maryville College.www.thedailytimes.com