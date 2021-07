How much do you tip a robot? Consumers may be asking themselves this question soon — foodservice technology company Botrista announced on Monday (June 28) that it had raised $10 million in Series A funding, bringing the company’s total to $16 million, to roll out its DrinkBot robot barista across the United States. The robot prepares complex beverages, such as latte drinks, teas and more, in under 20 seconds, taking orders through its touchscreen. The funding for this turnkey solution, which serves as both an order taker and an order preparer, arrives as many foodservice establishment operators are looking for solutions to meet consumer demand amid the labor conditions impacting both front- and back-of-house operations.