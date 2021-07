Glenwood (9-8) 5 Atlantic (7-9) 4- The Glenwood Rams edged out the Atlantic Trojans in game one of a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader matchup in Atlantic. Freshman Kayden Anderson and freshman Trent Patton each had two hits for the Rams, Patton also had two RBIs for the game. Junior Jayme Fritts got the win on the mound for Glenwood after pitching for five innings and striking out six batters while surrendering just three hits.