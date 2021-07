Professor and Chair of Labor and Employment Studies John Logan spoke to NBC about a recent vote to create a dedicated division to take on Amazon. At the heart of the Teamsters’ membership are employees from logistics and transportation businesses, Logan told NBC. “This is the Teamsters' core industry,” said Logan, who attended the virtual convention and witnessed the vote. “Amazon represents an existential threat to Teamsters members and everything they have built up over decades in terms of wages and benefits.”