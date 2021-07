Major League Baseball history was made on Sunday, as Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan was chosen for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game not only as the starting designated hitter in the American League, but as a pitcher as well. There is no doubt that Ohtani is having a sensational season from multiple different positions, but nobody would have expected this Japanese baseball sensation to do what he has done so far in 2021. Now this Los Angeles Angels megastar will become the first player ever to be chosen as a pitcher and as a designated hitter in the Midsummer Classic.