Kevin Durant didn’t appear to have time for anyone trying to dunk on the NBA’s final four teams remaining in the playoffs who are vying for a championship. Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were eliminated over the weekend, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks competing in the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers trying to make the Finals in the Western Conference. The final teams have a combined two NBA titles in their histories – one belonging to the Bucks and the other to the Hawks.