Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blount County, TN

Officials express "sunny" outlook as pandemic continues to ease up

By Adam Crawford adam.crawford@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 14 days ago

Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer Tuesday declared a small victory over COVID-19 during BMC’s monthly board of directors meeting. “It appears to me that the pandemic in this country is, in large measure, over,” Dr. Harold Naramore said. He was quick to point out that this does not mean...

www.thedailytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Blount County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Blount County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Outlook#Geographical#Bmc#Covid#Covd#Tennesseans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Small BusinessJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Pandemic outlook in the U.S., around the world

Local economic development organizations to receive $320,000 to support businesses. he grant is part of an initiative spearheaded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to help small businesses bounce-back from the recession caused by the pandemic.
James City County, VAwydaily.com

Telework Pilot Program Eased JCC Pandemic Woes

JAMES CITY COUNTY — In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt. In the ensuing lockdown, work places and schools either ceased operations entirely or completely overhauled every aspect of how they did business in order to foster a safe atmosphere from a remote distance.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Commissioners urge vigilance as pandemic eases

The Indiana County board of commissioners this week again renewed a call for county residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Commissioners Michael Keith and Robin Gorman cited the county’s improving COVID-19 infection statistics Wednesday at the board’s semi-monthly business meeting but lamented the county’s languishing inoculation rates. The disease...
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Officials: Pandemic Overdoses spiked in pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — Drug overdoses in the North Country skyrocketed in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and they show no signs of slowing down this year. There were 92 recorded overdoses in the region last year, dwarfing the total of 22 in 2019. Officials expect even more by the end of this year.
Limestone, MEthecounty.me

Efforts to renovate Limestone park increase as pandemic restrictions ease

LIMESTONE, Maine — Despite pandemic-related setbacks, a community effort to upgrade the Albert Michaud Park in Limestone is well underway and expected to become stronger in the coming months. Limestone Recreation director Doug Sharpe recently said that Phase 1 of the Albert Michaud Park Revitalization Project, which will include new...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

38-year-old Joplin woman dies of COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Health Department says a 38-year-old Joplin died of COVID-19. The latest fatality brings the total count to 133. The health department to still reminding people to watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your health care provider for medical advice before presenting at their office. Testing information, as well as other COVID-related announcements can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. More details about coronavirus is also listed at https://www.cdc.gov/
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

COVID vaccine clinic being held at ECVC offices

A vaccine clinic for ECVC employees and the public is being held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the organization’s offices at 2100 N. Greene St. Today’s clinic is walk-in service only and appointments are not required. The Pitt County Health Department is working with Eastern Carolina Vocational Center...
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

Health leaders push for testing and vaccination as Delta variant takes over New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local health leaders warn the highly contagious delta variant is swiftly taking hold across our area in the unvaccinated population. “The Delta variant, the percentage of cases it makes up doubles every week, so we are assuming it makes up about 25 percent of our cases because that seems to be the national average, but that’s probably four weeks old, so by the time I’m talking to you today the Delta variant is probably the dominant variant,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department said.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pressure grows for Biden to ease pandemic travel bans

The Biden administration is coming under pressure to ease travel bans for international tourists that were originally put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Europe opening its borders to American tourists and vaccination rates increasing in the U.S., public health experts and travel industry groups are saying the time is right to restart international travel.
Public HealthWest Newsmagazine

County officials recap pandemic spending

Considering that more than $173 million dollars was spent and untold lives lost during a pandemic that lasted more than a year, the attendance at a June 23 special meeting hosted by members of the St. Louis County Executive’s COVID-19 team was low. While the meeting was streamed on YouTube, the number of in-person attendees amounted to about half the number of speakers and presenters for the county. Of the seven members of the St. Louis County Council, only Ernie Trakas (R-District 6) attended the meeting. There also was a lack of questions from in-person and virtual attendees.
Saint George, UTsuindependent.com

SunRiver Community Eases Back Into Pre-Pandemic Lifestyle with PMP Partnership

– By AP Team – After a long and unexpected year of an unforeseen pandemic, the sun is shining at the SunRiver Communities in St. George, Utah. The largest age-restricted community with over 2,300 homes has partnered with Property Management Professionals (“PMP”) based out of Southern California. On Thursday, June 17th, PMP held a welcome luncheon on the SunRiver property where the community was able to come together and celebrate not only their newest partnership, but its representation of life returning as it was pre-pandemic. The event was catered by Wild Thyme Catering. The menu options included BBQ Teriyaki chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, soft-serve ice cream, and drinks (water/soda). There was also raffle opportunities offering prizes such as gift cards and a free night’s stay at the St George Hampton Inn. Over 700 members of the community were in attendance.
Public Healthwestbendnews.net

Now that COVID Health Orders Have Been Lifted, Focus on Brain Health

Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio...
Public HealthAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: With pandemic easing, TWC makes right decision

The Texas Workforce Commission recently announced that those seeking jobs can no longer turn down an offer of employment because of concerns about COVID-19 and the workplace’s safety protocols. According to a news release from the TWC, the time was right to end the exemption because the pandemic that had...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy