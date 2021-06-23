Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: West Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN VALLEY...NORTHERN ADAMS AND NORTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM MDT/1045 PM PDT/ At 1046 PM MDT/946 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Little Lookout Mountain to near Lake Fork Campground to near McCall. Movement was north at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lake Fork Campground, Oxbow Dam and Halfway around 950 PM PDT. Bear around 1050 PM MDT. Love Reservoir, Homestead and Cornucopia around 1000 PM PDT. Cuprum around 1100 PM MDT. Fish Lake around 1010 PM PDT. Sparta around 1020 PM PDT. Keating around 1030 PM PDT. Upper Payette Lake, Price Valley Guard Station and Hells Canyon Dam around 1130 PM MDT.