Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: West Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN VALLEY...NORTHERN ADAMS AND NORTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM MDT/1045 PM PDT/ At 1046 PM MDT/946 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Little Lookout Mountain to near Lake Fork Campground to near McCall. Movement was north at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lake Fork Campground, Oxbow Dam and Halfway around 950 PM PDT. Bear around 1050 PM MDT. Love Reservoir, Homestead and Cornucopia around 1000 PM PDT. Cuprum around 1100 PM MDT. Fish Lake around 1010 PM PDT. Sparta around 1020 PM PDT. Keating around 1030 PM PDT. Upper Payette Lake, Price Valley Guard Station and Hells Canyon Dam around 1130 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payette, ID
City
Mccall, ID
County
Valley County, ID
County
Washington County, ID
City
Boise, ID
County
Gem County, ID
County
Adams County, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Target Area#Doppler#Love Reservoir#Homestead#Cuprum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy