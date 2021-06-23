Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Timeline: The UK’s bumpy journey out of the EU

Shropshire Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of a future trade war with the bloc as the UK looms over the five year anniversary of the Brexit vote. Wednesday marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% – however, the path out of Europe has been anything but smooth.

www.shropshirestar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Barnier
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Great Britain#Eu Leaders#Eu#Ukip#Conservatives#Tories#Labour Party#The High Court#Parliament#European Council#Irish#Cabinet#The House Of Commons#Brexit Party#Democrats#Tory Party#The Conservative Party#European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Immigrationktwb.com

EU condemns Belarus “pressuring” Lithuania with migrants: Michel

VILNIUS (Reuters) – The European Union “speaks with one voice” in condemning a decision by Belarus to allow illegal migrants to cross into Lithuania in response to EU sanctions, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. The Lithuanian government declared a countrywide emergency on Friday as the flow of...
Industryinvesting.com

EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit 'sausage war' row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland. Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly for chilled...
PoliticsTelegraph

Brussels tells UK to prove it can be trusted over Brexit treaty or face more lawsuits

The UK has been told to fulfil its commitments on the Northern Ireland Protocol or risk facing daily fines in the European Court of Justice. The European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday warned that EU legal action would be stepped up unless Britain remedied the breaches of the Brexit treaty, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's Single Market to avoid a hard Irish border.
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Luxembourg PM in ‘serious but stable’ condition with virus

BRUSSELS — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said. In a statement, it added...
TravelShropshire Star

Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK

The UK had been in the top coronavirus risk category since May 23. Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from the UK, Portugal and some other countries that were imposed because of the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus. Germany’s national disease control centre, the Robert...
Europehot96.com

Factbox-Slow progress in Balkan countries’ bids to join EU

(Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts a summit with six Balkan countries on Monday to forge closer cooperation as they make slow progress in their goal of joining the European Union. Here are some facts about the six Balkan aspirants:. ALBANIA. The EU agreed in March 2020 that Albania,...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

UK’s Johnson to set out plan for final lockdown easing on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown in England on Monday, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, the government said. The remaining legal restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are due to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tories ‘nasty party’ over foreign aid cuts as Labour unveils ‘buy British’ plan

The Conservatives will again be seen as the “nasty party” unless they halt their furiously contested £4bn cuts to foreign aid, Ruth Davidson has warned.The former Scottish Tory leader accused Boris Johnson of ducking a promised vote for MPs because he will lose it, amid a fresh push by Tory rebels to try to force a vote before the Commons enters its summer recess in less than three weeks’ time.Meanwhile, despite praising Labour’s candidate Kim Leadbeater, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has suggested that Sir Keir Starmer deserves the credit for the party’s narrow electoral victory in Batley and Spen,...
Politicswcn247.com

UK's Labour ekes out win in traditional northern stronghold

LONDON (AP) — Labour leader Keir Starmer is breathing a sigh of relief after the party eked out victory in a special election in one of its northern strongholds, easing discontent after a series of poor showings by Britain’s main opposition party. Starmer praised Kim Leadbeater’s 323-vote triumph in the election to represent the Batley and Spen district of West Yorkshire in the House of Commons as a “fantastic result.” While the margin of victory was far below the 3,525-vote cushion Labour achieved in 2019, polls had suggested the party could lose the seat it has held since 1997. Starmer, who has led Labour since April 2020, is under pressure after the party posted dismal results in local elections in May, then lost a special election in Hartlepool, which it had held for 62 years.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Angela Merkel’s proposal to quarantine UK travellers entering the EU is a big mistake

When we look back at the global handling of the pandemic response, we will be disappointed at the lack of international coordination. Too often, decisions taken in one corner of the world have been at odds with those taken in another. This is a problem when we have a virus that is highly transmissible and doesn’t respect borders. In fact, the only thing moving faster than the virus – and with an equally flagrant disregard for borders – is information itself.Leaders must coordinate and offer their decisions with clarity, accounting for consequences elsewhere and in the future. The application of this principle is why Angela Merkel’s proposal to quarantine British travellers entering the EU would be a mistake. Proceeding with it would deal another hammer blow to the ailing travel sector and mean...
Grocery & SupermaketInternational Business Times

UK And EU Agree Truce In N.Ireland 'Sausage War'

The threat of a "sausage war" between the UK and the European Union was averted Wednesday, after both sides agreed to delay the need for checks on chilled meat shipped to Northern Ireland. UK Brexit minister David Frost called it a "sensible extension" to the previous grace period and a...
ImmigrationThe Conversation

Settled status deadline: what’s next for EU citizens in the UK?

Today, June 30, is the deadline to apply for EU Settled Status. All EU, EEA and Swiss citizens living in the UK (before December 31 2020), as well as their non-EU family members, needed to submit an application to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) before the deadline to secure their continued rights to live and work in the UK.
EuropePhys.org

Eel products in the EU and the UK need better regulation

Growing in popularity, unagi kabayaki—grilled freshwater eel in soy sauce—can be found on the menu of many Japanese restaurants, and is stocked by Asian shops and in specialist supermarkets. But new research tracing the DNA of eel filets used for this dish has found that fraudulent food labeling is rife, with a third of the products violating EU regulations on the provision of food information. With certain species of eels now endangered, the researchers say that accurate labeling on these products is vital if the global eel trade is to be sustainable.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

EU set to scrutinise UK government’s post-Brexit state aid scheme

Boris Johnson’s government is set to unveil its plans for new state aid rules – claiming they will make the post-Brexit system for business subsidies “agile and flexible”.The EU Commission is expected to scrutinise the proposals when the Subsidy Control Bill is introduced to parliament on Wednesday to make sure they comply with the Brexit agreement.State aid was a major point of contention during Brexit negotiations: any move too far from Brussels’ standards on the subsidies used to boost chosen industries could provoke retribution.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed the system would become “more agile and flexible” without a return to the “1970s...
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

EU warns UK not to abandon GDPR post-Brexit

The European Union has officially classified UK data protection practices as “adequate” under GDPR, permitting the free flow of data between the pair after the temporary post-Brexit arrangement comes to an end this week. However, the new agreement will expire in four years’ time, after which it will need to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy