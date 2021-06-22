Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Government to launch consultation on privatisation of Channel 4

Shropshire Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also said it will also review the regulation of streaming services. The Government is to launch a consultation into the privatisation of Channel 4. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced the move on Wednesday after bosses at the broadcaster...

www.shropshirestar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatisation#Uk#Mps#Ofcom#British#Channel 4#Digital#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Economyc21media.net

UK gov’t kicks off C4 sale consultation

The UK government has published a report that recommends the sale of public service broadcaster Channel 4 in a bid to widen the channel’s access to capital and enable it to compete in the modern TV landscape. The channel is run by Channel 4 Television Corporation and is a commercially...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

Channel 4 ownership consultation under way

The UK government has launched a public consultation on the future ownership of Channel 4, as part of its review of public service broadcasting. The consultation will consider both the ownership and remit of Channel 4. The government says the current strength and variety of the UK’s TV production sector...
EconomyScreendaily

UK government proposes to sell Channel 4

The government has revealed that a full sale of Channel 4 is its preferred option as it launches its consultation into the future of the broadcaster. In a detailed document released this afternoon, culture secretary Oliver Dowden set out six key questions for stakeholders (see below) to help assess whether C4 is sustainable under public ownership and what the economic, social and cultural costs of a sale could be.
EntertainmentTelegraph

A privatised Channel 4 can be an iconoclastic global leader

The Government recently announced a review of the future of Channel 4, the publicly owned, not-for-profit, advertising funded TV network founded in 1982 to be the youthful, rebellious cousin of the BBC. Views on its best future depend very much on what people think Channel 4 represents today in 2021.
EntertainmentMusic Week

AIM publishes research into alternative streaming proposal

The Association of Independent Music has published the first research into an alternative streaming proposal which has been modelled on the whole UK market. AIM made the case for a new model in its evidence to the DCMS Committee inquiry into streaming. The research into its Artist Growth Model was...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government launches 5G network building competition

Making a move that it hopes will fosters new research collaboration between international and homegrown players in the country’s public telecoms networks, the government has launched a £30m competition designed to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks. The scheme is...
Internetmartechseries.com

Logiq Launches New Audio Digital Marketing Channel for Agencies and Brands

Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has launched a new audio digital marketing channel on its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform. Now in addition to web, mobile and Connected TV, digital marketing agencies and brands can now use LDM to add...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

Privatising Channel 4 would be a tragedy for British broadcasting

A scroll through the box sets on All4 – from Catastrophe to The Inbetweeners to This Is England to Peep Show to Skins to Green Wing to Queer as Folk to Flowers to National Treasure to Drop the Dead Donkey to Derry Girls to Feel Good to The End of the F***ing World to Stath Lets Flats to Chewing Gum to Da Ali G Show – is a walk through the hall of fame of British TV, a showcase of landmark, culture-defining series, star talent (often the place they are first discovered) and daring (or just weird) ideas that only a commissioner committed to reflecting its audience and challenging them, rather than profiting from them, would gamble on.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K. Government Eyes Regulation of Streamers, Channel 4 Sale

The U.K. government will look at regulating streaming services and privatizing free-to-air public service TV network Channel 4 via a sale , the British government said. U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden, in a Wednesday statement, confirmed “plans to consult on sale of Channel 4 to ensure its future success and sustainability.” The statement added: “As part of an ongoing strategic review of the U.K. public service broadcasting system, the government will review the ownership model and remit of Channel 4 and consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.”
EconomyThe Guardian

The Guardian view on privatising Channel 4: it makes no economic sense

To sensible Conservatives, Channel 4 should seem a bargain. Owned by the state, it costs the taxpayer precisely nothing. It generates income from advertising – both from linear TV and streaming – that it ploughs back into Britain’s lively independent production sector, without the need for it to make a profit for shareholders. It was Margaret Thatcher’s government that brought it to fruition, after the seeds of the channel were sown by Lord Annan’s 1977 report into the future of broadcasting. It was designed to stimulate independent production beyond the BBC and ITV, reflecting the full diversity of Britain’s talent – and so it did. Some would say it has lost much of the iconoclastic spirit that animated it in the 1980s, when it commissioned artists from Peter Greenaway to John Akromfrah and put out pioneering shows such as Brookside. Kinder critics might say that the radicalism is still there, even if it is harder to detect amid the commercial programming that supports its more cutting-edge work. Certainly, Channel 4 remains the originator of brilliant television: it is the channel of the Paralympics, of Russell T Davies’s excellent drama It’s A Sin, of Nida Manzoor’s innovative comedy about young Muslim women, We Are Lady Parts, of the lockdown cultural triumph Grayson’s Art Club.
WorldShropshire Star

Shropshire business leader calls for more guidance on easing of Covid restrictions

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Boris Johnson’s plans to virtually end lockdown on July 19, describing them as a "much-needed step on the road to normality". It has welcomed the Prime Minister’s attempt to set out the direction of travel in advance of reopening. But the chamber said businesses across Shropshire still do not have the full picture they desperately needed to properly plan for unlocking.
Technologythepaypers.com

Dozens launches in-app digital receipts with Flux

UK-based fintech Dozens has partnered with Flux to bring digital receipts with item-level data to customers directly in their banking app. Customers that have activated Flux will receive an automatic digital receipt in their transaction feed every time they shop at a participating retailer. The introduction of digital receipts in the transaction feed will help customers understand and track what they are spending, putting them more in control of their money and reducing chargeback queries, as the press release says.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Former Bank of England CIO joins Co-op Group as CTO

Co-op Group has created the new position of chief technology officer (CTO) and has appointed Rob Elsey, who recently left his position as CIO at UK financial services regulator the Bank of England. Elsey will take up his new role before the end of this year. He will report directly...
TV & VideosLos Angeles Business Journal

Allen Media Group to Launch Weather Channel Plus Streaming Service

Century City-based Allen Media Group plans a fourth-quarter launch of The Weather Channel Plus, a subscription streaming service, the company announced June 30. Allen Media Group, which operates the Weather Channel along with 23 local TV stations, said the streaming service will offer more than 50 news and entertainment channels at a monthly subscription rate of $4.99.
Politicsmobilesyrup.com

Feds launch roadmap aiming to address how data is governed and secured

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced the launch of a standardization roadmap to address how data is structured and secured. The roadmap is called the Canadian Data Governance Standardization Roadmap. The government says the launch is an important milestone for Canada’s Digital Charter. When former Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains launched...
Economygamingintelligence.com

Gambling Commission suspends PlayerFT operator licence

Britain’s Gambling Commission has suspended the operating licence of PlayerFT’s Fiveyards football transfer market platform for failing to integrate with the GAMSTOP national self-exclusion scheme. The regulator has instigated a review under s116 of the Gambling Act 2005 into PlayerFT following concerns over PlayFT’s operations, which allow customers to buy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy