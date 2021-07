A Shropshire church has had one of its important historic features restored to its former glory. The 111-year-old Lych Gate at St Chad’s Church in Stockton, near Bridgnorth, had become unstable due to rot and although not a part of the Apley Estate itself, to ensure safe access to the community’s graveyard and preserve an important part of local heritage, a team from Apley set about shoring it up and arranging repairs.