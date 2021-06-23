Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Regenerative Medicine Franchise Explodes onto Tampa Health Scene

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

QC Kinetix opens first two clinics in the Tampa area with more on the way. QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge alternative to pain relief, recently launched two locations in the Tampa Bay area. Three more are under construction, and up to 10 clinics are slated to serve the entire metro area from the coast to Lakeland. Dr. Daniel Sucherman, a physician with years of experience, will own all the Tampa area locations.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Ellenton, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Regenerative Medicine#Franchisee#Back Pain#Largo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy