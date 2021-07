The Reading Fightin Phils were no-hit by a pair of pitchers from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 2-0 loss in a Double-A Northeast League game Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton left-hander Josh Walker pitched the first six innings and lefty Andrew Mitchell the final three as Reading (15-28) was no-hit for the first time since June 24, 2019, when three pitchers combined during a 7-0 loss at Trenton.