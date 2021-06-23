Texas school districts plan for federal COVID-19 relief funds

School districts and administrators are preparing to receive their portion of the latest COVID-19 relief packages with community outreach. Districts in Texas will receive the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The funds are allocated from the federal government down to the Texas Education Agency, which distributes them to districts across the state. Victoria’s school district is anticipated to receive $28 million-$29 million from that fund, but that has yet to be confirmed by the state or the district.