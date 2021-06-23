Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fearless snake catcher removes a carpet python from car engine bay with ease by grabbing it on the HEAD

By Andrew Prentice
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A snake catcher showed off his impressive skills to remove a carpet python nestled inside a car engine.

Luke Huntley, an expert in catching and releasing serpents in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast, was called out to a hiking track on Mt Cooroora.

A woman spotted a five foot male python under her bonnet and quickly called on the services of Mr Huntley.

'She had the oil warning light come on and was about to top the oil up when she saw a cheeky snake looking nice and warm,' he explained on his Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYk47_0acbskxq00
Professional snake catcher Luke Huntley was delicate when successfully removing a carpet python from a car recently in Queensland

'I had to head grab this one. With so many things for it to wrap around and very hot surfaces for it to get burned on, it was the best option.

'Not to mention it was diving into a very difficult spot to reach.'

Mr Huntley went onto explain why he opted to grab the python by its head - after initially using a stick to get closer to the snake.

'I don't like doing that too often, but it ensured I could see him at all times,' he said.

'As soon as I saw his tail coming up past the oil, I knew he was safe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phdQ0_0acbskxq00
The experienced snake handler was called out to a popular hiking track at Noosa, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, recently to remove the snake from a car

Carpet pythons can grow up to 3.6m long and are non-venomous.

However, a bite to a human by a carpet python can still cause damage, including deep puncture wounds.

The majestic-looking carpet pythons can live for up to 20 years and kill their prey by constricting it.

They live almost everywhere in Australia except for Tasmania.

Typically, they are found open forests, rainforests, coastal heaths, rural lands, park lands and suburban gardens.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Pythons#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
News Break
Python
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fisherman has a lucky escape as man-eating crocodile bites a hole in his boat while he was sleeping in it on an isolated outback river

An Australian fisherman is lucky to be alive after a massive, angry crocodile bit a hole in his boat while he was sleeping on it. Steve Georgonicas was on a fishing trip on the Cato River near Arnhem Bay in the Northern Territory when the 'large lizard' took several bites at his 200-horsepower outboard motor and left a large hole in it.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Haunting final post shared by an experienced diver before he vanished during a spearfishing expedition with friends

An experienced free diver shared a video of the sun rising over the ocean just hours before he vanished while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Queensland. Norwegian man Didrik Hurum had been in the water with friends near popular diving site Flat Rock, 6km off North Stradbroke Island, when he suddenly vanished at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The rogue German backpacker tour guide who led British twin sisters into a crocodile-infested lagoon where they were attacked by a 10ft-long beast leaving one fighting for life in hospital

This is the rogue tour guide who led British twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie into the jaws of a ten-foot crocodile, leaving one fighting for her life in hospital. The German backpacker, known locally as 'Richie', organised the swimming tour to the Manialtepec Lagoon, 10 miles from Puerto Escondido, where the predator pulled Melissa under water and put her into a terrifying death to drown her.
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Moment in which a white shark devours a neglected bird that competed with the shark for a snack

A tourist recorded the moment in which a white shark swallowed a bird in the waters of the city of Port Lincoln, in South Australia. A group of 30 tourists arrived earlier this month for a shark cage diving expedition, informs Daily Mail. To attract predators, a tuna tail was thrown into the water, but it was not a shark, but a petrel that started to follow it first. Immersed in the hunt, the bird did not notice the lurking shark, which eventually devoured it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy