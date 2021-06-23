Fearless snake catcher removes a carpet python from car engine bay with ease by grabbing it on the HEAD

A snake catcher showed off his impressive skills to remove a carpet python nestled inside a car engine.

Luke Huntley, an expert in catching and releasing serpents in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast, was called out to a hiking track on Mt Cooroora.

A woman spotted a five foot male python under her bonnet and quickly called on the services of Mr Huntley.

'She had the oil warning light come on and was about to top the oil up when she saw a cheeky snake looking nice and warm,' he explained on his Facebook page.

Professional snake catcher Luke Huntley was delicate when successfully removing a carpet python from a car recently in Queensland

'I had to head grab this one. With so many things for it to wrap around and very hot surfaces for it to get burned on, it was the best option.

'Not to mention it was diving into a very difficult spot to reach.'

Mr Huntley went onto explain why he opted to grab the python by its head - after initially using a stick to get closer to the snake.

'I don't like doing that too often, but it ensured I could see him at all times,' he said.

'As soon as I saw his tail coming up past the oil, I knew he was safe.'

The experienced snake handler was called out to a popular hiking track at Noosa, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, recently to remove the snake from a car

Carpet pythons can grow up to 3.6m long and are non-venomous.

However, a bite to a human by a carpet python can still cause damage, including deep puncture wounds.

The majestic-looking carpet pythons can live for up to 20 years and kill their prey by constricting it.

They live almost everywhere in Australia except for Tasmania.

Typically, they are found open forests, rainforests, coastal heaths, rural lands, park lands and suburban gardens.