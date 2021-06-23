Cancel
MLB

Jorge López has strong start for Orioles, who still lose for 12th time in 13 games

By Nathan Ruiz
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start the Orioles have gotten from anyone other than Means, the all-star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

MLBFinger Lakes Times

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles waste Jorge López’s best start of the year as the bullpen can’t hold off the Astros attack in a 3-1 loss

The Orioles lost a game, so what else is new? Orioles hitters put up next to nothing against the Astros veteran starter Zack Greinke, with just six hits on the night, four from the No. 2-4 hitters plus one apiece from DJ Stewart and Pat Valaika. There’s no mystery about the Orioles’ offensive struggles: tonight, the No. 5-8 hitters went a combined 1-for-12, while the No. 7-9 hitters have a .200/.263/.318 collected slashline on the year.
MLBYardbarker

Greinke baffles Orioles in 12th loss in 13 games; López produces solid start; Minor league recap

The Orioles got a well pitched game from Jorge López. The Houston Astros got one that was even better from Zack Greinke. The future Hall of Famer, who hadn’t pitched against the Orioles since July 31, 2010, was outstanding, allowing just a run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in Houston’s 3-1 win over the Orioles before an announced crowd of 8,510 at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Set to start in sim game

Guzman (elbow) is scheduled to pitch around five innings in his start Thursday in a simulated game at the Marlins' extended spring training site, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The start could be Guzman's last at extended spring before he reports to an affiliate for the start of a...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Jorge López faces Astros

After a 10-2 loss on Monday night, the Orioles welcome the Houston Astros back to Camden Yards tonight to continue a three-game series. The Orioles were being no-hit into the eighth inning last night when Maikel Franco’s home run scored two and was the club’s first hit. Franco hit No. 9 and blasted that ball 420-feet, his third-longest homer of the season.
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun

The stats, records and oddities to know about the Orioles’ 20-game road losing streak

Wherever the 2021 Orioles go, dubious history seems to follow. With a 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday night, the Orioles’ road losing streak reached 20 games, tying the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the second longest in American League history. Were it not for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ current 23-game road skid, the Orioles would have a clear shot at the ...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pat Valaika starting on Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Pat Valaika is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Valaika is getting the nod at second base while batting ninth in the order against Astros starter Zack Greinke. Our models project Valaika for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
MLBmasnsports.com

López gets into seventh, but bloop single stings Orioles (updated)

The perfect game and no-hit drama dissipated tonight just two batters into the bottom of the first inning after Freddy Galvis slapped a single into left field to beat the shift. Rain wasn’t in the forecast. Umpires checking for sticky substances already felt like old news. The Orioles moved on...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Takes ninth loss

Lopez (2-9) took the loss versus Houston on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings. Tuesday was just the third time this year Lopez completed six innings. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Myles Straw, who also had an RBI single against reliever Hunter Harvey to tack a second and decisive run onto Lopez's line. Through 15 starts, the 28-year-old has a 5.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 71:29 K:BB across 71.1 innings. His next start is expected to be versus Toronto this weekend.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles lose 20th straight road game, matching second-longest streak in AL history

Despite spending the final weeks of the 2019 season with Class AAA Norfolk, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer had never pitched at Buffalo’s Sahlen Park before Thursday night’s visit. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Kremer would’ve spent a good portion of the 2020 campaign with Norfolk, possibly getting the...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-36, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234;...
Tacoma, WASeattle Times

Reign lose to Gotham, fall for fourth time in five games

The New Jersey/New York Gotham FC scored a 3-0 win against OL Reign on Saturday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. It was the fourth loss in the past five games for the Reign (2-4-1). The series between the two clubs usually doesn’t see this much scoring. The last three matches...
MLBWashington Post

Orioles lose Freddy Galvis to quadriceps injury and then lose game to Blue Jays

Before the Toronto Blue Jays provided the insult, the Orioles suffered an injury. Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis limped off the field in the second inning of Saturday’s 12-4 loss in Buffalo after experiencing what the team called right quadriceps discomfort on a bunt single. Galvis left the ballpark to undergo an MRI, one the Orioles were still awaiting results of immediately after the game. Manager Brandon Hyde said he was “definitely concerned.”
MLBnumberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro starting on Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate while seventh in the order against Nationals starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Alfaro for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
MLBWashington Post

The Orioles shuffle the deck but still fold early for their 16th loss in 18 games

On a day when two of their most productive batters didn’t start and a third landed on the injured list, a Baltimore Orioles lineup featuring three call-ups and several scuffling fixtures couldn’t piece together enough offense to avoid a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in Buffalo. It was their 16th loss in 18 games.
MLBCamden Chat

The Orioles 2017 draft class has had a rough time with the 2021 season

The daily routine of sitting down to watch your favorite baseball team is not often a fun one for fans of the Orioles in 2021. Some day down the road, this will not be the case any more. When that some day will arrive may depend on when (or, gulp, if) some of the prospects drafted or acquired in the last couple of years of Dan Duquette’s tenure start to pan out.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Matt Harvey: Falls short of quality start

Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two. The right-hander got taken deep by George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero, but otherwise mostly held Toronto's bats in check as he came one out short of his second quality start of the year. Friday's effort marked the first time Harvey had completed even five innings since May 1, and he'll carry a 7.54 ERA and 55:23 K:BB through 68 innings into his next outing.

