New PC gameplay footage for Square Enix’s Forspoken surfaces

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD has shared a new video in which Luminous Productions’ Takeshi Aramaki talks a bit about Forspoken, formerly known as Project Athia. In this video, AMD has included some PC gameplay footage from this highly anticipated game. Forspoken will take advantage of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution. According to Aramaki, this...

www.dsogaming.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Gameplay#3d Graphics#Gaming Consoles#Square Enix#Luminous Productions#Project Athia#Super Resolution#Fsr#Snes
