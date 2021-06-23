New PC gameplay footage for Square Enix’s Forspoken surfaces

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have some lofty hopes for their upcoming open-world title, Forespoken. Luminous Production's studio head and general manager, Takeshi Aramaki, said "With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open-world game". With the game being PS5 exclusive, at least at launch, it looks like it will at least try to leverage Sony's next-gen tech. The Pokémon Go community is currently expressing anger at developer Niantic, in response to announced plans to roll back changes implemented into the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes, which increased the real-world distance across which players could interact with in-game elements to aid with social distancing, were well received by the mobile- gaming community and they don't want to see them removed. And finally, Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding his way into Minecraft. With this new DLC update, players will be able to unlock environments from the Sonic universe while navigating obstacles and bosses to collect rings.