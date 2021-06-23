It's Gonna Be a Scorcher This Weekend, So "Art in the Park" is Opening Their Doors Early!

sweating girl Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash

Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts is once again back with their annual art celebration, "Art in the Park" and we have all been waiting patiently for this to happen. The art festival is this weekend, on June 26 & 27 at George Rogers' Park.

However, this weekend is supposed to be a record heat wave over a couple of days, with a forecasted 107 degrees on Saturday, June 26th, and 106 degrees on June 27th.

Yikes! That's hot! I can't even remember when it's been that hot in June.

However, we've been missing the Festival of the Arts. This event is a Lake Oswego tradition, with over 100 professional artists who display their work, along with music to enjoy. The event usually attracts over 25,000 people. And since "Art in the Park" was canceled last year due to the pandemic, we have been very excited to attend the event this year.

With the anticipated heat wave, "Art in the Park" is extending their hours, opening at 7:30am instead of 10am!

The new hours will be 7:30am to 6pm to help those who want to visit the art festival AND beat the heat.

This year, there are 118 artists who will display their art and have it for sale. The Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts has also resumed the tradition with a couple of changes. There will be no food or drink served this year, and the weekend is supposed to be hot weather, so make sure to bring a bottle of water with you. With the heat wave, make sure you also have a nice hat to protect yourself from the intense sun, and stay well-hydrated.

This year the featured artist is Francisco Bautista, a fourth generation weaver. Bautista uses an artisinal foot pedal loom to weave his creations. Foot pedal looms are non-electric, using the artisan's feet to alternately lift and lower the thread.

There are over 16 different types of art medium on display by over 100 vendors. including jewelry, ceramics, glasswork, photography, woodworking, sculture, and decorative and wearable fiber art.

Heat wave or not, come visit the Art in the Park this weekend and support our local artists.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.