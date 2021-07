The TinCaps lost 6-3 in 10 innings tonight after letting a lead slip away in the eighth inning against the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field. The teams went to the 10th inning deadlocked at 3, but it was all Loons in the extra frame. Fort Wayne closer Jose Geraldo, who had been lights-out since getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, navigated the ninth with little trouble, but in the 10th, he gave up three singles, including a back-breaking two-RBI knock from Brandon Lewis with the bases loaded and two outs that sent Great Lakes ahead 6-3. Far from the tense, exciting affair that was Tuesday's extra-inning battle, tonight's game, another hotly-contested matchup, was anti-climactic at the end, as Fort Wayne went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th and fell for the second night in a row.