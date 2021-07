New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faced the Mets in the first game of Sunday's interleague doubleheader (NYM 10, NYY 5). For Cole it was not a vintage outing:. As well, Cole spotted just 49 of his 80 pitches for strikes, which comes to a strike percentage of 61.3. Coming into Sunday, his strike percentage for 2021 was 67.7. That makes for his shortest start since he signed a $324 million contract with the Yankees prior to the 2020 season, and it's just the third time in his career -- a span of 221 starts -- that he's failed to work at least four innings.