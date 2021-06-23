Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mother of Vikings' Jaylen Twyman Speaks in Exclusive Interview After DC Shooting

By Shomari Stone
NBC San Diego
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool Board Votes to Fire Coronado Basketball Coach Following Postgame Tortilla-Throwing Incident. The mother of Minnesota Vikings player Jaylen Twyman, who was shot multiple times in D.C. yesterday, spoke about her son’s recovery exclusively to News4's Shomari Stone Tuesday. Through the camera intercom on her Ring doorbell, Stephanie Twyman answered...

www.nbcsandiego.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Twyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball#American Football#News4#H D Woodson High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings rookie Twyman's mother says he will 'make a 100% recovery'

After Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot multiple times on Monday, his mother, Stephanie, shared encouraging news on his condition. “I’m hurt and I know that it can happen to anyone,” Stephanie Twyman told NBC4. “I want [people] to know that Jaylen is fine. He’s strong. He’s going to make a 100% recovery.”
NFLaudacy.com

Former Pitt football player Jaylen Twyman shot in Washington D.C.

Former Pitt football player Jaylen Twyman was one of several people shot Monday in Washington, D.C. The Minnesota Vikings released a statement saying Twyman is expected to make a full recovery. The team wrote "Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in...
NFLillinoisnewsnow.com

Minnesota Vikings rookie injured in shooting, expected to recover

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was one of several people injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Monday, the team said. Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that Twyman was reportedly in a vehicle when he was shot four times — in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder. He is expected to be released from the hospital this week.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot Four Times In D.C.

A drastic increase in gun violence has been an ongoing issue in the United States since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, namely in big cities like New York, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman experienced this firsthand on Monday (June 21) in D.C. after being shot four times while riding in a car.
NFLWJLA

Minnesota Vikings player injured in shooting in DC, team confirms

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday and one of the victims involved is DC native and Minnesota Vikings draft pick Jaylen Twyman, ESPN is also reporting. Police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen in a surveillance video and say...
NFLDaily Norseman

Twyman expects to be “110%” after shooting incident

After being shot in a scary incident in his hometown of Washington, D.C. on Monday, Minnesota Vikings’ rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is optimistic about his recovery and expects to be full go when the Vikings start Training Camp in about a month. According to FOX 9 in the Twin...
NFLwillmarradio.com

Vikings Rookie Twyman Shot, Expected To Recover

(Washington DC) -- Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is expected to recover after being shot four times while visiting family in Washington DC. Twyman was in a car when he was shot and sustained superficial exit wounds. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that he will not need surgery and that "He will make a full recovery." Minnesota selected Twyman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Former Pitt star Jaylen Twyman shot four times, expected to make full recovery

Former Pitt star Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a full recovery after being shot four times on Monday in his hometown of Washington, D.C. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Monday evening that Twyman was visiting his aunt when he was shot in his car. Drew Rosenhaus, Twyman’s agent, told Schefter that it was a “wrong place, wrong time” situation.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLchatsports.com

Son of Former Minnesota Viking Competing for LSU Starting Job

Minnesota Vikings fans really should be rooting for the LSU Tigers. Not only did LSU give them rising star Justin Jefferson, but also stud defensive end Danielle Hunter and the new veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson. Outside of the current members of the Vikings however, the LSU Tigers are currently...
NFLWJHG-TV

Robinson looking back at Vikings minicamp, ahead to preseason camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson is looking back, and looking ahead, you might say. He’s looking back at his first few workouts as a Minnesota Viking. And looking ahead to the start of his rookie NFL season. I was able to chat with Robinson via...
NFLfootballscoop.com

Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley allowed to pursue NFL career after all

Last month it was revealed that, after going through the pre-draft process, the Department of Defense denied Cameron Kinley's bid to pursue a professional football career. A 3-year starter at cornerback, a team captain, and also his class president, Kinley's agent said he was assured by the Naval Academy he'd be able to pursue his NFL dreams after graduation. The decision was such a sharp turn against recent precedent -- just last year former Navy QB Malcolm Perry was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and caught nine passes as a rookie -- that we theorized the Navy must be adapting to a new White House administration.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Rookie Patrick Surtain II ‘fits in’ with Broncos’ veteran cornerbacks

Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II joined a veteran set of cornerbacks for his first offseason program with the Denver Broncos, and he wasn’t out of place, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “He fits in with our veterans,” Donatell said of Surtain during Denver’s mandatory minicamp. “He’s a great listener. He...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLSports Illustrated

Everson Griffen 'Desperate' to Play for Minnesota Vikings

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is still seeking a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The 33-year-old remains a free agent in search of a team ahead of the upcoming season. In October of 2020, former Lions general manager Bob Quinn gave up a conditional sixth-round pick...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Jordan Veasy

JORDAN VEASY | School: California | Height: 6026v | Weight: 219v | Hand: 1038 | Arm: 3200 | Wing: 7500 | Age: 26 | Agent: Corey Williams. Wore No.36 at HUB Football (May/2021). A big-bodied wide out target with thick upper body, which enables him to win jump ball contests and red zone matchups. Very athletic and acrobatic, able to contort and twist his body in order to adjust to badly thrown balls; makes the circus catch look easy. A solid route runner, who has made great strides and presents a large catch radius. Possesses great length and acceleration. Has continued to work on improving YAC ability. Would like to see him improve first step off LOS, somewhat limited laterally (more straight-line speed). Lined up both inside and outside at USC; switched to more pro style scheme during final two seasons. With three years of NFL experience, there is very intriguing appeal to his overall development and upside. His size, length, athleticism, hands and propensity for the big play should make him a strong candidate to sit atop ‘next man up’ lists around the NFL; Viewed as WR4/WR5 type prospect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy