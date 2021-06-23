Mother of Vikings' Jaylen Twyman Speaks in Exclusive Interview After DC Shooting

Last month it was revealed that, after going through the pre-draft process, the Department of Defense denied Cameron Kinley's bid to pursue a professional football career. A 3-year starter at cornerback, a team captain, and also his class president, Kinley's agent said he was assured by the Naval Academy he'd be able to pursue his NFL dreams after graduation. The decision was such a sharp turn against recent precedent -- just last year former Navy QB Malcolm Perry was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and caught nine passes as a rookie -- that we theorized the Navy must be adapting to a new White House administration.