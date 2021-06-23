Cancel
Denton, TX

Denton community celebrates Juneteenth at annual event

By North Texas Daily
The Denton Juneteenth Committee held its annual Juneteenth celebration June 18 and 19 at Fred Moore park — consisting of food vendors, live speakers and activities for children. Juneteenth, June 19, commemorates slaves in Texas and much of the south learning of their freedom — more than two years after...

denton.bubblelife.com
