Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Vacations, autographed guitars and more up for grabs in Carter Center’s annual auction

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XakYf_0acbpC7300

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is hosting their annual fundraiser auction and has some big items up for grabs. But if you want to bid on any of them, you better grab your wallet; some of them come with a hefty price tag.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The virtual event is taking place Saturday will feature conversations with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and the producers of the new “Carterland” documentary.

The fundraiser event will feature tributes to Hank Aaron and Walter Mondale, celebrity messages, and a live auction of an original painting by President Carter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Some of the auction items include:

  • A Cabbage Patch Doll owned by Amy Carter and an autographed copy of “The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer,” the children’s book written by President Carter and illustrated by Amy Carter.
  • A weeklong stay at a villa in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in France, along with a Delta airfare gift card.
  • Guitars signed by Dave Matthews, Mark Knopfler, Carlos Santana, and Hootie and the Blowfish.
  • A case of Presidential Reserve Rum bearing President Carter’s signature made at the Richland Rum Distillery in Richland, Georgia.
  • A cocktail reception and dinner at the home of legendary Hollywood producer Sherry Lansing, along with a Delta airfare gift card.
  • A handmade bowl that wood turner Matt Moulthrop made from spalted red maple wood.
  • An overnight coastal cruise through Georgia’s Golden Isles on the Mary Virginia yacht, along with a Delta airfare gift card.
  • A lunch and tasting at George Lucas’ private Skywalker Vineyards, along with a Delta airfare gift card.
  • A horse head sculpture by Louisville artist Kyle Cottier.
  • An autographed photo of five presidents—George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon.
  • A new silkscreen by legendary Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl featuring his drawing of the throne he sat in on stage after he broke his leg on tour.
  • A painting by Sherri Richards called “The Long Walk Home,” inspired by a photograph that the Carter Center’s Dr. Frank Richards shot in Uganda.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Louisville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
George Lucas
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Sherry Lansing
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Amy Carter
Person
Mark Knopfler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Charity#State#A Cabbage Patch Doll#Presidential Reserve Rum#The Carter Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Charities
News Break
Society
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Candytopia returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cross Candyland with Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, throw in some pop culture, capture it all for Instagram and you’ll have an idea what Candytopia is all about. Candytopia—which has delighted more than 1.5 million guests across the country with its candy-themed, sensational adventure—has returned to Atlanta. The attraction’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy