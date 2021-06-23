Vacations, autographed guitars and more up for grabs in Carter Center’s annual auction

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is hosting their annual fundraiser auction and has some big items up for grabs. But if you want to bid on any of them, you better grab your wallet; some of them come with a hefty price tag.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The virtual event is taking place Saturday will feature conversations with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and the producers of the new “Carterland” documentary.

The fundraiser event will feature tributes to Hank Aaron and Walter Mondale, celebrity messages, and a live auction of an original painting by President Carter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Some of the auction items include:

A Cabbage Patch Doll owned by Amy Carter and an autographed copy of “The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer,” the children’s book written by President Carter and illustrated by Amy Carter.

A weeklong stay at a villa in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in France, along with a Delta airfare gift card.

Guitars signed by Dave Matthews, Mark Knopfler, Carlos Santana, and Hootie and the Blowfish.

A case of Presidential Reserve Rum bearing President Carter’s signature made at the Richland Rum Distillery in Richland, Georgia.

A cocktail reception and dinner at the home of legendary Hollywood producer Sherry Lansing, along with a Delta airfare gift card.

A handmade bowl that wood turner Matt Moulthrop made from spalted red maple wood.

An overnight coastal cruise through Georgia’s Golden Isles on the Mary Virginia yacht, along with a Delta airfare gift card.

A lunch and tasting at George Lucas’ private Skywalker Vineyards, along with a Delta airfare gift card.

A horse head sculpture by Louisville artist Kyle Cottier.

An autographed photo of five presidents—George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon.

A new silkscreen by legendary Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl featuring his drawing of the throne he sat in on stage after he broke his leg on tour.

A painting by Sherri Richards called “The Long Walk Home,” inspired by a photograph that the Carter Center’s Dr. Frank Richards shot in Uganda.

©2021 Cox Media Group