Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Bring lawn chairs or blankets as outdoor concerts return

By Sonya Ellingboe sellingboe@coloradocommunitymedia.com
centennialcitizen.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerts under the stars are welcomed back ... and most are free for families. Think picnics, Colorado’s gorgeous summer nights, LIVE music of all kinds ... (we’ll probably add more in future issues — here’s what we know today — happy tidings):. • Littleton Museum concerts are held on the...

centennialcitizen.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Concerts#Arts#Independence Day#Littleton Museum#Western State University#Delta Sonics#Moaonline Org#Collective#Breckenridge Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Torrington, CTMiddletown Press

Torrington Historical Society to host outdoor jazz concert

TORRINGTON --- The Torrington Historical Society’s 2021 outdoor concert series will continue with the second performance of the season featuring a jazz concert by New Chordtet on Saturday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for Torrington Historical Society members and $15 for others. To purchase a ticket, visit...
Pauls Valley, OKPosted by
Pauls Valley Democrat

Outdoor concert kicks off holiday

The summer night air will soon be filled by the familiar sounds of an old Pauls Valley friend in the form of a free outdoor concert for the July 4th holiday. In fact, the 6th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park concert actually comes the night before with an 8 p.m. start time Saturday, July 3 on the bandshell stage in Wacker Park.
Lincoln, MEboothbayregister.com

Outdoor Concert Featuring The Boneheads at The Lincoln Home

On Thursday, July 15, The Lincoln Home is hosting the first of three concerts in their Summer Music Series on the shore of the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee, incredibly talented singer and songwriter, will be the opening act starting at 6 p.m. The Boneheads will perform from 7 - 9 p.m. Fresh oysters along with savory offerings from Blazing Tomato Woodfired Pizza and Mr. Ribs BBQ & Grill will be available for purchase starting at 5:00 p.m. Stone Cove Catering will be on site with Sadie the Bar Car selling craft beer, wine, and soft drinks. Bring your lawn chair or blanket! (No coolers allowed.)
Eagan, MNPioneer Press

Theater 55 will perform outdoor concert version of ‘Hair’

Theatre 55, a theater company that casts actors ages 55-plus, is bringing back a concert version of the show that launched the group three years ago. The age of Aquarius dawns again with music from the 1968 rock musical “Hair” at Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan on July 16-18 and 23-25. Theatre 55, which was formed by former SteppingStone Theatre artistic director Richard Hitchler, is calling the show its “coming out of COVID event.”
Seattle, WAqueenannenews.com

Seattle Opera welcomes back audiences with outdoor concert

Residents are invited to the return of live music at Seattle Opera’s Welcome Back Concert: “Die Walküre” at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. July 12. Go to seattleopera.org/welcomeback. Before returning to McCaw Hall this fall, the company will offer an outdoor...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Mosesian Center to present outdoor concert series

The Mosesian Center for the Arts is back with live, in-person events. The local arts organization will offer a series of evenings on the grounds of the historic Commander’s Mansion on Wednesday evenings this summer at 440 Talcott Ave., Watertown. On July 14, the first of two Earfull events will...
Entertainmentvisitsaltlake.com

Best Outdoor Concert Venues in Salt Lake

Listening to a sweet melody while swaying in unison to that warm summer breeze–that’s what we call a pure, unfettered moment. Now that concert venues have opened up and all that cheerful sunshine is here to stay, we can have more of those moments. No more isolated nights with just the TV as our only source of “human” interaction (unless, of course, we still want to). As things start to go back to normal, we can now enjoy outdoor concerts with our loved ones beside us. From having a full on picnic setup with charcuterie board on hand, to screaming our favorite lyrics right next to the stage while decked out in band memorabilia, each outdoor Salt Lake City concert venue offers something different. So instead of expecting a calm evening perched on a grassy hill, only to be surprised by a vibrant, active crowd, or vice versa, we’ve compiled a list of the best Salt Lake City outdoor concert venues, nuances and all.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

In photos: Motown comes to Greenwich with outdoor concert

GREENWICH — The band Soul’d Again entertained a crowd with Motown music in the Wednesday night concert series at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The outdoor concert series is hosted by the town Parks and Recreation Department. All concerts start at 7:15 p.m. at the park on the waterfront in downtown...
The Free Press

Monday Informer: Patriotic music slated at outdoors concert

MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band will perform its annual concert of patriotic music 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from the bandshell at Sibley Park. The performance is a rescheduled event. In past years, the band’s annual concert has been in Lincoln Park. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be canceled.
Musiccascadebusnews.com

Free Outdoor Pop-Up Concerts Begin this Week

(High Desert Chamber Music Pop-Up Concert performers Isabelle Senger & Janet Smith | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music) High Desert Chamber Music is getting back to doing what we do best. This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor Pop-Up Concerts around town. These concerts are brought to you by Miller Lumber, will continue weekly until mid-August and are free to attend and open to all.
Frisco, COSummit Daily News

Frisco promenade and concerts in park return

Last summer, towns and businesses got creative to safely host guests, and one of the great things that emerged was the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade. The town closed three blocks of Main Street, from 2nd to 5th streets, to vehicles, and the entire stretch became an open-air market and dining area.
Nashville, TNNashville Parent

Summer Concerts Bring Family Fun

Oh, those summer nights! Take the kids to a festive music outing this season and dance the nights away!. Lots of great music will fill the air during summer concerts in June, July and August. Music's a great way to connect with others, including your own kids! Mark your calendars for these fun family summer concerts:
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Outdoor concerts, movies continue in Basking Ridge

BERNARDS TWP. - The township Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its free outdoor concert series and movie nights in the weeks ahead. Residents are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating, and a flash light to navigate the grounds. Tuesday night concerts start at 7 p.m....
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bandshell Concert series returns to Reading

READING, Pa. | The Berks Arts Council is excited to welcome crowds once again. "I think it's really exciting to bring live music back to the community, especially in an equitable way; this is a free concert that's open to anyone in the community in the middle of the city," noted Mamie Covell, the community engagement coordinator at Berks Arts.
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Yakima parks host free concerts, outdoor movies

YAKIMA, Wash. — After a break last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, Yakima Parks and Recreation is back with its annual outdoor movie and concert series starting this weekend. “It’s time for people to come on back out, here at Franklin Park, at Miller, Martin Luther King, Jr. or even...
Orange, TXkogt.com

Concert Moved To Outdoor Pavilion

Rain may be in the forecast, but the show will go on!. Due to unfavorable conditions at the Riverside Pavilion (near the City of Orange Boat Ramp), the July 4th Concert and Fireworks Celebration has been RELOCATED to the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion, located at 601 W. Division Avenue. The...
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Enjoy summer with these outdoor concerts in the Poconos

It may be hot outside, but these cool local bands may be just the cure you need. Be sure to check out these local concerts in Monroe County this weekend. Jason Carlyle is set to play a free concert at the outdoor patio at the Cinder Inn on Friday. Carlyle is known for playing with local group Elohquin, an "island jam-band" with a positive, worldly sound "steeped in percussive", according to the group's Facebook page.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Mann Center to host outdoor concert

Southern soul music is coming to Sanford next week with Jim Quick and Coastline set to perform a free, outdoor concert at the Mann Center. Jim Quick, a prolific singer-songwriter who now tours across the southeastern United States, started performing in beach bars on the North Carolina coast, a news release stated. His musical style is a mix of country, blues, rock n’roll and jazz. In addition to singing lead vocals, Quick plays keys, trumpet and harmonica.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

The Best Short and Sweet Outdoor Concert Packing List

Do you plan to go to an outdoor concert? If so, you ask what you should pack for the trip. After all, you don’t want to feel uncomfortable during the concert. Otherwise, you may struggle to enjoy the music! Luckily, we created this packing list to help you get everything you need for the upcoming concert.

Comments / 0

Community Policy