Islanders' Lamoriello wins GM of the year award again

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year. The NHL announced Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs. Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year. New York has made the playoffs each year under Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz, and won at least one series each time after totaling one series win in the previous 25 years.

www.wcn247.com
Lou Lamoriello’s entire NHL career has been built on creating team success, not individual success. Yet the Islanders president and general manager received a huge personal accolade on Tuesday as he won the Jim Gregory Award as the NHL’s top GM for the second straight season. He became the first two-time recipient of the award, which was inaugurated in 2010 and renamed in 2019 for Gregory, the late Maple Leafs GM and NHL executive.
Lou Lamoriello credited all aspects of Islanders organization after winning second-straight GM of the Year award. Lou Lamoriello was humbled to win his second Jim Gregory Award in as many years, but the New York Islanders President and General Manager had an issue with the name being engraved. If it...
Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello addressed an open letter to the team’s fans praising them for inspiration at Nassau Coliseum and hoping that same enthusiasm is present when the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park opens next season. The Lightning eliminated the Islanders, 1-0, in Game 7...
New York Islanders general manager knows it’s a tricky offseason ahead, with a flat salary cap, expansion draft, some overages (Andy Greene’s performance bonus carryover) key UFAs (Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri in a dream world), RFAs (Pelech-Sorokin-Beauvillier) and some unused players (Ladd, Hickey) taking up nearly 10% of the cap,
With all exit interviews, including that from team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, now complete, the focus quickly turns to the offseason, which began the day after the Islanders 1-0 loss in Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. How will Lamoriello be graded? I’d, personally, give him an...
Just a short summary, expect more from team. No prospect camp. Lamoriello going nowhere, will be back, health good. Will speak with Chris Lamoriello about Brent Thompson/Bridgeport staff. All preseason in Bridgeport, people who paid for 43 games, they owe you two games. Expect long road trip to open season. Will re-sign all RFA. Wants Palmieri back, interest mutual. Will do what he can with Cizikas.
