Chester County, PA

1 Dead, Gunman At Large In Chester County Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page

The gunman who killed a man in an early-morning Chester County shooting remained at large as of Tuesday night, authorities said.

Troopers form the Pennsylvania State Police, Embreeville Barracks were dispatched to the 1900 block of Valley Drive in Sadsbury Township around 2 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting, Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

There, they found one man -- who had been shot several times -- lifeless, Kochka said.

The gunman fled the scene.

The public was not in danger.

This investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J Major Case Team, with the assistance from the Chester County Detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact PSP-Embreeville, 610-486-6280.

