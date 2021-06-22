Delaware Innovation Space offers financial option in accelerator program
The Innovation Space (Delaware Innovation Space) is offering an investment option to companies accepted into its Science Inc. Accelerator. All Science Inc. applicants are invited to apply for $50,000 in investment from The Innovation Space and its First Fund via a convertible note which will be distributed in two components – $25,000 in cash and $25,000 to support the startup’s participation in the accelerator program.delawarebusinessnow.com