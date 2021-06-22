Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Delaware Innovation Space offers financial option in accelerator program

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 15 days ago

The Innovation Space (Delaware Innovation Space) is offering an investment option to companies accepted into its Science Inc. Accelerator. All Science Inc. applicants are invited to apply for $50,000 in investment from The Innovation Space and its First Fund via a convertible note which will be distributed in two components – $25,000 in cash and $25,000 to support the startup’s participation in the accelerator program.

delawarebusinessnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Accelerator#Startup#First Fund#The Science Inc#Science Inc#Extrave Bioscience#The Innovation Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Medical & Biotechnosh.com

BrightFarms Accelerates Indoor Farming Innovation Tenfold With Formation Of R&D Hub

“The indoor farming industry is at an inflection point as local, indoor-farmed produce becomes a priority for retailers and consumers. Among competitors, we’ve developed the most profitable model for the production of indoor leafy greens, but it’s essential that we maintain our market advantage to stay ahead of the curve,” said Steve Platt, BrightFarms CEO. “We’ve built up a team of the best minds in indoor agriculture to officially launch BrightLabs, where we’ll develop the next phase of game-changing products and technology solutions for our operations.”
EconomyCoinTelegraph

A multichain future will accelerate innovators and entrepreneurs

My colleague, Elias Simos, likes to say we're living through a digital asset renaissance, including the digitization of non-digital asset value. Decentralized solutions to a myriad of financial and peer-to-peer obstacles are flourishing, but many innovators and entrepreneurs are still tied to old models of building the projects. Some platforms,...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, From Genstar Capital for $1.4 Billion

Blackstone announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera, a leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Houston satellite tech co. selected to Amazon space accelerator

Houston-based aerospace technology firm Cognitive Space was selected to participate in the new Amazon Web Services Space Accelerator, the company announced July 6. Unveiled earlier this year, the AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week program for space startups using AWS applications to solve industry challenges. The program will provide technical, business and mentoring resources to 10 early-stage companies selected to participate in the Space Accelerator.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Advantexe Partners with SVEE to Offer Innovative Business Simulation

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training solutions and Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE), an Executive Education solution provider, this week announced a partnership to provide a new business simulation learning experience focused on understanding the dynamics of a Software as a Service (SaaS) based business.
Credits & LoansMySanAntonio

SMI acquires innovative financial literacy and capability platform PayPerks for smiONE cardholders

CARROLLTON, Ga. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Systems & Methods, Inc. (SMI) today announced that it has acquired the PayPerks platform, brand, and assets. The PayPerks platform has been successfully used for 10 years to improve the financial health of its millions of users, and will now power the education, gamification, and rewards functionality of the smiONE™ Visa® Prepaid Card. The transaction was completed last month.
Politicsreviewjournal.com

Vegas PBS offers accelerated cybersecurity program

Vegas PBS is expanding its workforce education efforts through a new accelerated cybersecurity program. The program, which is funded through a $49,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, aims to provide “industry-recognized credentials and licenses in various fields, to help support dislocated and underemployed workers, and new job seekers.”
Economythepaypers.com

Ghana International Bank, Backbase to accelerate digital innovation

UK-based pan-African bank Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has partnered with technology provider Backbase. The partnership will underpin the bank’s digital transformation, accelerate innovation and, by allowing GHIB to create tailor-made solutions, provide an improved experience for the bank’s customers. Backbase will act as the core strategic partner for GHIB’s digital transformation. The partnership will see GHIB adopt Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform to orchestrate customer engagement across the bank’s full range of channels. Via the platform, GHIB is set to leverage Backbase’s Digital Banking capabilities to provide personalised banking experiences and better self-service for its customers, as well as its Digital Sales capabilities.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Business Innovation Factory pivots to self-initiated programs

PROVIDENCE – Innovation and design thinking are the business of the Business Innovation Factory, but for the past year, the Providence-based company has applied that thinking to its own model. In a pivot made before the pandemic but recently made public as it launched the maternal health initiative LunaYou, the...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Transcard Launches Accelerator Program for Minority Owned Start-Ups

Transcard, a payment technology leader, announced the launch of AccelUp, an accelerator program for minority owned start-ups in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Transcard, a payment technology leader, announced the launch of AccelUp, an accelerator program for minority owned start-ups in Chattanooga, Tennessee. AccelUp will select up to 10 minority owned start-ups each...
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Should Your Company Join an Accelerator or Incubator Program?

As soon as your company’s name becomes listed in a directory like Crunchbase or Pitchbook, don’t be surprised if your email inbox becomes filled with exhortations to apply to an accelerator or incubator. Even if you don’t receive these missives, you will no doubt stumble upon articles about how this or that large company got its start with two or three bright young people pivoting from one idea to the next in a famous accelerator program like Y-Combinator, TechStars or 500 Startups.
BusinessStamford Advocate

PerformLine Expands Executive Team, Appointing Senior Tech Leaders to Accelerate Innovation

Compliance technology company names Bryon S. Lee as CTO and Julie Mann Keppner as VP of Product. PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that it has expanded its executive team, attracting veteran technology leaders to advance its software-as-a-service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee joins the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner as Vice President of Product. Both leaders bring deep experience in transforming and scaling digital products at fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.
MarketsFast Company

Why businesses must accelerate the pace of financial reporting

Closing a company’s books and reporting the results has always been a painstaking, detail-oriented, and thus time-consuming process. It’s what experts refer to as a time suck. The outcome, obviously, was a rear-view-mirror look at the financial performance of the business as a whole, as well as the health of its constituent parts—with little opportunity for swiftly looking forward.
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts With Home Health Agencies In Texas

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed three new contracts with home health agencies in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Qtum Chain Foundation, which Supports Qtum Blockchain Development, Reports Solid Performance in June 2021

The Qtum Chain Foundation, which supports the ongoing development of Qtum (QTUM), a leading blockchain platform, reports financial expenditures quarterly “for transparency and openness with the community.”. The Qtum Chain Foundation’s latest report, published on June 6, 2021, notes that they have covered (as usual) the blockchain or distributed ledger...

Comments / 0

Community Policy