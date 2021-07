24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected USD to ‘trade between 110.85 and 111.35’. USD subsequently traded within a 110.78/111.18 range before closing little changed at 110.96 (-0.07%). The underlying tone has weakened and USD is likely to trade with a downward bias but a clear break of 110.60 is unlikely (the next support is at 110.30). On the upside, a breach of 111.10 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”