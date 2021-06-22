Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers' duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 1 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (47-28) will duel the Detroit Tigers (32-43) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Houston dealt with the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game showdown early this week and managed to win the series by a sweep. The Astros will try to extend their 11-game winning streak after a 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the series opener on Thursday. Starter Luis Garcia made 6.0 innings with two earned runs on seven hits and awarded two free bases but struck out five Detroit batters in the win. Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez led the charge for Houston with two runs on two base hits with five RBIs. Shortstop Carlos Correa made one run and a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Martin Maldonado contributed a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs. Center Fielder Myles Straw drove three runs with four base hits in the winning effort for the Astros.