Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers' duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

arcamax.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Cole Sulser
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Myles Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#L Pez Greinke#The Houston Astros#Statcast#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — With the arrival of Michael Conforto and a few other reinforcements, the banged-up New York Mets got back in the swing of things. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Game 1

Maldonado isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado had started each of the last three games behind the dish and will get a breather for Saturday's matinee. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Myles Straw: Gets breather for Game 1

Straw isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Straw has reached base in each of his last six appearances, and he's 10-for-25 with a homer, seven runs, two RBI, two stolen bases and three walks during that time. Chas McCormick will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MLBchatsports.com

Michael Fulmer blows lead for Detroit Tigers in 3-2 Game 2 loss to Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch trotted out to the mound and removed right-hander Wily Peralta in the third inning, even though the 32-year-old veteran had a no-hitter intact. Peralta was only scheduled to pitch one time through the Houston Astros' batting order in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, and he didn't let his team down. Peralta struggled with his command — falling into three-ball counts to six of nine hitters — but kept the Astros hitless and scoreless.
MLBCamden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: The 20 straight Orioles road losses edition

You are probably well acquainted with the fact that the Orioles really suck lately. Last night, as another game turned down a dismal path almost immediately, with Dean Kremer becoming the first Orioles pitcher ever to walk five batters in an outing where he only recorded one out, I asked Camden Chat followers on Twitter to share some good news so we could put out some good vibes into the universe to counteract the Orioles.
MLBchatsports.com

Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

Dusty Baker has been around long enough to know what it takes for a team to get on a lengthy winning streak. After watching Zack Greinke stymie the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night for Houston’s ninth straight victory, Baker was asked to explain the reason behind the Astros’ most successful run since the 2019 season.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 1 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 1 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (47-28) will duel the Detroit Tigers (32-43) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Houston dealt with the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game showdown early this week and managed to win the series by a sweep. The Astros will try to extend their 11-game winning streak after a 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the series opener on Thursday. Starter Luis Garcia made 6.0 innings with two earned runs on seven hits and awarded two free bases but struck out five Detroit batters in the win. Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez led the charge for Houston with two runs on two base hits with five RBIs. Shortstop Carlos Correa made one run and a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Martin Maldonado contributed a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs. Center Fielder Myles Straw drove three runs with four base hits in the winning effort for the Astros.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Zack Greinke: Takes no-decision against O's

Greinke didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles after giving up three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings. Facing the Orioles for his second straight start, Greinke was unable to come away with his third win...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers 3, Astros 1: Casey Mize tames Astros in game one

Friday night’s rainout was probably a blessing in disguise for the Detroit Tigers. In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Casey Mize needed just one inning of relief help from Jose Cisneros to shut down the Astros and win 3-1. The Astros got off to a good start with singles from...
MLBYardbarker

Orioles win wild one over Astros, 9-7; Pitchers walk 10; Big night for Hays

Austin Hays’ clutch hitting and strong play in right field overcame a season-high, 10-walk night for Oriole pitchers. Hays’ two-run home run broke a 4-4 ninth-inning tie and started a five-run inning to lead the Orioles to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Steal Game 2 in Detroit, 3-2

The subhead about says it all. Lance McCullers held the Tigers to two runs in 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, while striking out seven Tigers. In the sixth the Astros broke their scoreless streak with a Jose Altuve double followed by an oppo taco Yordan Alvarez homer, and the winning run supplied by Carlos Correa with a another homer deep to left.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Tigers halt Astros' 11-game win streak with 3-1 victory

DETROIT — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy