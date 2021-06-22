Wondercoin, an Innovative Social Media Blockchain, has Initiated its First Phase, "Renaissance"

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - At present, digital currencies worth more than a staggering USD 1 billion are being traded per day. It can be said that the cryptocurrency industry is now blooming. The transparency of blockchain codes is an important cornerstone for the survival of any digital currency. The more easily understood the digital currency is, the more efficient and fair it will be, and the better-guaranteed investors' interests will be. However, most digital currencies are based on tokens of the Ethereum blockchain or altcoins, which are nothing but spinoffs of Bitcoins. Even though these digital currencies may have some value in the marketplace, that doesn't change the fact that they are e-waste.