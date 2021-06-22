Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Wondercoin, an Innovative Social Media Blockchain, has Initiated its First Phase, "Renaissance"

StreetInsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - At present, digital currencies worth more than a staggering USD 1 billion are being traded per day. It can be said that the cryptocurrency industry is now blooming. The transparency of blockchain codes is an important cornerstone for the survival of any digital currency. The more easily understood the digital currency is, the more efficient and fair it will be, and the better-guaranteed investors' interests will be. However, most digital currencies are based on tokens of the Ethereum blockchain or altcoins, which are nothing but spinoffs of Bitcoins. Even though these digital currencies may have some value in the marketplace, that doesn't change the fact that they are e-waste.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Digital Currency#Digital Currencies#Mining#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Bitcoins#Reddit#Github#Wondercoins#Wonder Blockchain#The Wonder Foundation#Wondercoin Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Miners on Hunt for Hosting Space in US as China Ban Becomes Real

The United States of America and Kazakhstan are amongst the new havens that the majority of Bitcoin miners are exploring. The Bitcoin and digital currency ecosystem is seeing a unique shift as the once largest mining nation, China has maintained its harsh stance to curb all cryptocurrency transactions. The right authorities to enforce the ban including the financial institutions are playing their part, stirring the migration of Bitcoin (BTC) miners from the Asian giant’s shores.
New York City, NYTroy Record

Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Elliptic today announced that Silvergate Bank, the leading provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry, has integrated Elliptic's cryptoasset risk management and blockchain analytics, into its platform to serve more virtual asset services providers (VASPs) and other crypto businesses.
BusinessCoinDesk

BitMEX CEO Maps Out Future ‘Living by the Rules’

Three former executives of BitMEX will face trial in the U.S. next spring, but Alexander Hoeptner, the current CEO, said the company, which operates a crypto peer-to-peer network and a derivatives trading exchange, plans to “live by the rules,” stressing the importance of having “active discussions” with regulators. Hoeptner is...
Marketsaustinnews.net

New Solutions in the Crypto Industry from the DBX Platform - Simplicity, Speed, And Confidentiality

TALLIN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / DBX platform has announced the new solution to enable people's confidentiality. DBX is the first decentralized hybrid digital platform in the world where the user's interests are in the first place: easiness, speed, confidentiality are provided due to a wide range of instruments: from PoS Consensus and masternodes to viability in the DeFi world.
Economycoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich highlights BSV blockchain initiatives in China

Bitcoin developers in China are showing increased enthusiasm for the BSV blockchain as the platform on which to realize their ambitions. At the recent CoinGeek Conference in Zurich, Lise Li, Bitcoin Association Regional Manager for China, assembled a panel of Chinese developers to hear more about projects already underway on the BSV blockchain, as well as what China-based developers seek from the wider BSV community to encourage further adoption.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao States “Compliance Is A Journey”

There has been a lot of developments in the crypto space since its inception. But it seems that the regulatory authorities are waking up to strengthen the system. Amid such concerns, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, opines that the crypto industry might grow and develop, but the regulatory framework is not defined.
MarketsCoinDesk

Tetra Trust Receives Nod to Become Regulated Crypto Custodian in Canada

The company was certified by the Alberta government to become the country’s first regulated custodian for crypto assets. Tetra Trust said it became Canada’s first regulated custodian for cryptocurrency assets after being registered by the Alberta government. Tetra Trust said it received its certificate of registration on Monday. Previously, the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Zilliqa (ZIL): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events

Zilliqa (ZIL): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events. The Zilliqa blockchain has struck a harmonious chord in the Cryptoverse with a series of partnerships and announcements. The network’s recent partnership with the Foreign Exchange Clearing House (FXCH) is intended to facilitate increased adoption for Zilliqa. In a similar development, Zilliqa and...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Robinhood Enables More Women to Trade Crypto, Say COO

The company’s COO revealed that the number of women using Robinhood year-on-year had increased by 369%. Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood has enabled more women to trade crypto says Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard. The COO added that it was Robinhood’s goal to increase its number of female users, more specifically, women investing in crypto.
StocksInvestorPlace

Palantir Needs Social Media Buzz to Maintain Its Rich Valuation

Just 18 months ago, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) was a struggling tech unicorn. Its revenue growth was decelerating, and its valuation was rumored to be declining on the private market. All the signs pointed to Palantir not living up to its long-running hype. However, PLTR stock came public via a direct listing last fall, and soon the meme-trading crowd embraced it.
EconomyCoinDesk

Ash Egan Launches VC Fund With $55M in ‘Inception Capital’

Egan said founders have become much more clear in how they want investors to help, including in strategy, growing the community and promoting their ideas. While working on his own for now, the plan is to use the $55 million to “build an entire firm entirely focused on helping founders accomplish their vision.”
Public SafetyCoinDesk

FinCEN Hires DOJ Crypto Czar as First ‘Chief Digital Currency Advisor’

Michele Korver will advise FinCEN Acting Director Michael Mosier on cryptocurrency's role in financial crime. “In the early days of cryptocurrency, a great deal of activity was tied to illegal conduct on the dark web, which is why the shuttering of dark web marketplaces could impact the value of bitcoin,” she wrote. “But as mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency has grown, the percentage of transactions used to promote or conceal crime has also decreased.”
Internetmintel.com

The influence of social media in Colombia

Graciana is a Senior Regional Consumer Insights Analyst for Latin America at Mintel. She is responsible for developing research plans, analyzing consumer and market data, writing research reports on how consumer trends are evolving in the region and presenting insights to clients. Social media brings connection, but can also overwhelm....
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance Temporarily Stops Payments From EU’s Sepa Platform: Report

In the email, Binance said customers won’t be able to deposit funds through Sepa starting 8 a.m. local time Wednesday and that the suspension was temporary. The company said the suspension was “due to events beyond our control” and that it was “working hard to find a solution with our partners.”
TravelTravel Weekly

Social media specialist travel agency opens first shop

Home-based social media agency Travel Buddy has opened its first retail shop, taking a £14,000 booking on its first day of high street trading. The agency, founded in 2016 by couple April Willmott and Darren Morris, has opened in Hanham, Bristol. It is part of The Holiday Village, a member of Midcounties’ Co-operative Travel Consortium.
Marketsclevelandstar.com

AXIA Coin to Be Listed on BitMart Exchange

AXIA Coin (AXC) digital currency will be listed on BitMart Shooting Star on July 6 starting at 10:00 PM EDT. Eligible users of the exchange will be able to purchase AXC at a 20 percent discount during a 24-hour flash sale with a total supply of 30,000 USDT. After the event, the AXC/USDT pair will be available to all BitMart users at 10:00 PM the next day.
Weight Losshypebeast.com

Pinterest Becomes First Social Media Platform To Ban Weight Loss Ads

Pinterest has become the first social media platform to ban all advertisements with weight loss language and imagery, including those that idealize or denigrate certain body types, the company announced on Thursday. Additionally, the picture-based social network said it would also ban advertisements containing testimonials about weight loss or weight...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sprout Social Announces First-of-its-Kind Social Commerce Solution

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced new integrations with two social commerce leaders, Shopify and Facebook Shops. Sprout’s platform now enables businesses across the globe to extend their digital storefront and capture part of the $26 billion social commerce market. As consumers increasingly turn to social media to both discover and purchase from their favorite brands, social commerce has become an integral part of a business’ revenue strategy. In fact, 86% of executives say social commerce is a growing part of their marketing-driven revenue plans. That number is poised to rise as the consumers most likely to purchase on social media—Millenials and Gen Z—have increasingly more spending power.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Magnite-Led Consortium Completes First Phase Of Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the completion of the first phase of a Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative which addresses the needs of buyers and sellers in a cookieless environment. The initiative already handles over three billion transactions daily and has over 30 participants, including media owners and members of the buying community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy