New ‘Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends’ Film Collects Early Footage

By Allison Rapp
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new compilation film titled Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends has been released digitally. The two-hour movie includes archival footage, cutting-floor clips from previous Dylan documentaries and various other material covering the singer-songwriter's entire career. Much of the film centers on Dylan's first 20 years with Columbia Records, the label...

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

Bob Dylan: Favorite songs from each album of the ’00s (WITH VIDEOS)

In honor of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which was on May 24, I have been sharing a song from each of his albums — one song per day in chronological order — on Facebook, as I’ve done before for Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder. And I will collect them here, adding them after posting to Facebook.
Movies94.3 Jack FM

New Bob Dylan documentary compilation ‘Odds and Ends’ now available as digital video and rental

A new Bob Dylan documentary titled Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends has just been released and is available now as a digital download or streaming rental from various services. The two-hour film offers a compilation of rare archival interviews, promo videos and behind-the-scenes footage, while looking at various historic moments in the legendary singer/songwriter’s long career.
The World of Bob Dylan

The World of Bob Dylan

Visit the Calendar page of www.nantucketatheneum.org to register. Sean Latham, director of the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies at the University of Tulsa, and Charley Walters, island musicologist and radio host, discuss the breadth and legacy of Bob Dylan's work.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Watch a Preview of Bob Dylan's Upcoming Concert Special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014.
MusicPopMatters

Beth Whitney Takes on Bob Dylan and God on ‘Into the Ground’

There was a time during the Great Folk Revival of the early 1960s when singers would put the verses of famous poets to music. Artists such as Joan Baez and Phil Ochs would croon the words of Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Noyes as if they were song lyrics. Others, most notably Paul Simon, would even change and modernize the contents. Simon’s version of Edward Arlington Robinson’s classic “Richard Cory” had the title character engage in political shenanigans and orgies on his yacht instead of the genteel pleasures of the original. Simon improved the already great work by making it more timely.
MusicIndiana Daily Student

Retired IU Professor celebrates legacy of Bob Dylan

Former IU rock history professor Glenn Gass celebrated Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with a presentation about his career Tuesday night. IU Auditorium marketing manager Ryan Sheets said Gass developed a specialized course on Dylan, a famous singer-songwriter, for the Jacobs School of Music. Gass developed the first rock history classes ever offered by a school of music and created a certification program in rock history, according to a press release from the IU Auditorium.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the teaser for Bob Dylan’s first-ever livestream “Shadow Kingdom”

Nobel Prize recipient and music legend Bob Dylan will do a livestream this month for the first time ever!. Dubbed Shadow Kingdom, the landmark occasion happens July 18th and according to a press release will present Dylan “in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan Teases Upcoming Streamed Performance

Bob Dylan has announced a streamed event to be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The event, revealed on June 16, doesn’t precisely identify whether it will be performed live or whether it involves any other musicians. The brief description refers to it as “an exclusive broadcast performance, Shadow Kingdom, which will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event.”
MusicKansas City Star

Album reviews: Tyler, the Creator, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth

"Call Me If You Get Lost" Tyler, the Creator’ sixth album — the follow-up to 2019′s Grammy-winning "Igor" — is a beautiful mess: a free-flowing rumination that jumps abruptly from one style to the next, by turns braggadocious and anxiety-ridden, celebratory and introspective. Its packed-with-ideas songs last only as long as they need to, whether two minutes or 10.
New albums

New albums

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (MBK Entertainment/RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
MoviesDeadline

Todd Haynes Returns To Music With Documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’: “You Wouldn’t Ever Want To Have To Turn It Into A Fiction”

Todd Haynes reinvented the music biopic not once but twice, first with the controversial glam rock epic Velvet Goldmine (1998), a pastiche of the life and times of David Bowie, and then with 2007’s I’m Not There, a dazzlingly surreal look at the many faces of folk poet Bob Dylan, sanctioned by the man himself. His latest, bankrolled by Polygram Entertainment and acquired by Apple TV+, might seem tame by comparison; a documentary about The Velvet Underground, it traces how Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker—four disparate Manhattan musos shepherded by pop-art legend Andy Warhol—changed rock and roll forever.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Paddington 3’ to Begin Filming in Early 2022

Our favorite polite young bear is returning to the big screen for a third film. Collider reports that StudioCanal has announced that Paddington 3 is set for an early 2022 production date, some time in the second quarter of the year. The highly anticipated third installment for StudioCanal is a...
Movieslrmonline.com

Exciting New Footage And Song From The Movie, Belle

The Toho Movie Channel released a conference for the movie, Belle or Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, that streamed live a few hours ago. The Belle conference showed us more clips from the movie and a new song. This movie looks so beautiful and exciting and I’m loving the music. Kaho Nakamura has such an amazing voice. This is definitely a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. We even get a dance scene with Belle and the Beast in an empty palace and an invasion in the palace that we’ve seen from a previous trailer. If you want to see where the new footage is, you can find it at 11:00. Belle is another movie from director, Mamoru Hosoda, featuring a virtual world. Hosoda brought us Summer Wars back in 2009 and it was such an amazing movie. I think Belle will be just as memorable.
Entertainmenttheplaylist.net

‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Trailer: Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Come Together For A New Hulu Music Doc Series

You know living legend Paul McCartney, former founding member of The Beatles and overall pop songwriting genius and icon. And you probably know or have heard of Rick Rubin, the famed extremely eclectic music producer behind classic albums by Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, LL Cool J, RUN-DMC, The Beastie Boys, Slayer, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, and more. But do you listen to Rubin’s terrific deep-dive music podcast Broken Record, where you truly get to know the zen producer intimately and begin to understand why he is such an in-demand collaborator and artist? Rubin is gentle, soulful, seemingly a kind of quiet diving rod that leads his artists to genius hits and success and his pacific, easy-to-work-with vibe really comes across in his podcast conversations. Rubin coaxes good stories out of legendary musicians, just like he coaxes their best work out of them (recent episodes featuring Brian Eno, and Daniel Lanois, we can’t recommend enough).
MusicRedlands Daily Facts

How James Taylor and Joni Mitchell inspired the musical romance of ‘Songs in Ursa Major’

When up-and-coming musician Jane Quinn and her band first encounter Vincent Ray, the legendary music producer stares right past her as if she doesn’t exist. When Quinn boldly stands up to Ray, it fuels much of the drama in Emma Brodie’s entertaining debut novel, “Songs In Ursa Major,” which imagines fictionalized versions of Joni Mitchell (Jane) and James Taylor (Jesse Reid).
Zelienople, PABeaver County Times

Songs with substance: Ricky Nelson Remembered makes return visit to Zelienople

ZELIENOPLE — "Ricky Nelson smuggled rock 'n roll into the mainstream, through families' living rooms," son Gunnar Nelson says. Come celebrate that subversive achievement at "Ricky Nelson Remembered," a family-friendly, multimedia show that Gunnar and twin brother Matthew will bring to The Strand Theater for two performances July 17. The...

