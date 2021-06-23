Cancel
Fort Wayne captures Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions

ECHL.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Wayne Komets captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Allen Americans in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Fort Wayne wins the series 3 games to 1, and advances to meet the South Carolina Stingrays in...

www.echl.com
