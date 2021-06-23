Fort Wayne captures Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions

As we enter the final leg of our draft prospect breakdowns, I think it’s important to remember that in the end, these are all just kids trying to make their dreams come true. While it’s fun to play armchair GM, we can’t lose sight of whatever impact they make for the Wings or any other NHL team, these are 31 of the best talents in a sport that has millions of kids playing it. Let’s not forget to celebrate those accomplishments. However, the thing that makes it so hard, is that after being forced to watch another Stanley Cup Finals sans-Detroit, I am getting antsy for July 23rd. Fortunately, the future for Hockeytown is getting brighter every year, and as the saying goes, You Have To Trust The Process. And I can’t think of a better GM to have to step up to the podium for the 6th and 22nd pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft.