Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong's security law

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
 14 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — A man accused of driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a Hong Kong protest flag is the first person to stand trial under the national security law implemented last year as China’s central government tightened control over the city. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the national security law took effect. He is accused of inciting secession by driving into the crowd of officers while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” The government considers calls for Hong Kong independence to be subversion under the national security law. Tong will stand trial without a jury at the High Court, where sentences are not capped.

