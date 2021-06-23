Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks

Happy Monday, unless of course you have Gerrit Cole on your Fantasy team. You can read more about his recent struggles below. Let's focus now on pitchers who had positive weekends, like Luis Castillo and Aaron Nola. Don't look now, but Castillo has a 1.71 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP over his last five starts. I'm not ready to say he's fully back to the pitcher we were expecting, but he's close. The other was Nola, who finished with 12 strikeouts over 5.1 innings against the Mets on Friday. He still needs to string together a few more strong starts before we say he's back, but this was an amazing outing.