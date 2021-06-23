Cancel
MLB

Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

By JERRY BEACH - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against New York. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third. The punchless Mets managed only two hits — an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.

MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits Early vs. Braves with Hip Injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Marcus Stroman has exited tonight's start vs. the Braves in the 2nd inning Yennsy Diaz is coming on to pitch. https://t.co/uIbdFmTRvC. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on...
MLBchatsports.com

Marcus Stroman leads short-handed Mets vs. Braves

Marcus Stroman has been a model of stability this season for the injury-plagued New York Mets. Even so, rarely have the Mets needed one of his steadying outings as much as they need one Tuesday night, when Stroman is scheduled to take the mound in the third game of a four-game series against thevisiting Atlanta Braves.
BaseballWYSH AM 1380

Smokies blank Braves to open series

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves 2-0 in the series opener Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis Lugo (W, 1-3) earned his first win after tossing five scoreless innings with two strikeouts Tuesday. Lugo allowed two hits, three walks, and stranded five baserunners. RHP Juan...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Grandmother of Mets’ Marcus Stroman dies: ‘RIP Mamá'

The grandmother of New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has passed away, the pitcher tweeted Friday afternoon: ”RIP Mamá. Loss for words. This one hurts deeply. Please keep my family in your prayers! My grandmother passed away. Not my mother. Thank you for all your prayers. Our family appreciates it!”
MLBFOX Sports

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday. The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330. The Braves are 16-19...
MLBchatsports.com

Charlie Morton goes seven scoreless as Braves blank Mets, 3-0

Charlie Morton tossed seven scoreless innings and Dansby Swanson swatted a big three-run home run during tonight’s game against the Mets. The three-run shot and the dominant pitching performance ended up being a winning combination for the Braves, as they shut out New York by a score of 3-0. From...
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets earn split with visiting Braves

Francisco Lindor's two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in Queens, N.Y. Lindor also added a late RBI single, Jeff McNeil recorded three hits with an RBI and Michael Conforto...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton continues to find his groove against Mets

Charlie Morton didn’t exactly excite fans in his first month-and-a-half with the Braves, boasting a 5.08 ERA through his first eight starts of 2021. That’s far from what Alex Anthopoulos was expecting when he signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $18 million deal, but he’s been a different beast ever since.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Mets

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and earned his 100th career win as the visiting Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday. All of the Atlanta offense came from Dansby Swanson, who connected for a three-run homer off reliever Yennsy Diaz in the third inning. It was his 12th home run of the year.
MLBWDEF

Charlie Morton Earns 100th Career Victory as Atlanta Beats the Mets 3-0

MLBwmleader.com

Marcus Stroman on track to make next start for Mets

Marcus Stroman remains in line to make his next scheduled start. The Mets right-hander threw a bullpen session on Friday — three days after left hip soreness ended his previous start following just one inning — and came through it fine, according to manager Luis Rojas. “He felt really good. His stuff was the same, but we still want to see how he feels [on Saturday] after throwing the bullpen, see how his hip is,” Rojas said, as the Mets split a doubleheader with the Phillies. “As of now, he’s really, really good. I was there, I was present, I saw it. Body control and everything — everything was on point.”
MLBIndiana Gazette

Morton picks up 100th victory

Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against New York. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Earns first win

Lugo (1-0) gave up no hits and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. Lugo gave up his first runs since his season debut during his last outing, but he put up another scoreless outing to earn his first win of the year in Friday's matinee. He's held the opposition scoreless in eight of his first 10 appearances since he returned from the injured list, and he's posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10.1 innings. The right-hander has served mainly as a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets’ offense finally breaks out in win over Braves

For the first time in more than a month, the Mets had both Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto back in the lineup. Their return coincided with a needed offensive outburst. With pitcher Tylor Megill making his major league debut, the Mets gave him plenty of early support with five runs in the first two innings, and they held on for a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Citi Field in New York.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Four Run Seventh Propels Mets to 4-3 Win Over Braves

For the second consecutive day, a team made sure to set up their rotation so they had a pitcher with a good curveball face the Mets. And for a while, it worked. Like last week, Charlie Morton was virtually untouchable for two-thirds of Tuesday’s game, but his one bad curve hung a little too much and James McCann sent it into the seats, leading to a 4-3 comeback win for the Mets in Atlanta.

