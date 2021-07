The Boston Red Sox (52-32) will challenge the Oakland Athletics (49-36) in the closing match of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Boston will try to bounce back after a 6-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of a series on Saturday. The Red Sox ended up splitting the first two installments after a 3-2 victory over the Athletics in the series opener on Friday. Starter Garrett Richards made 5.0 innings with two earned runs on five base hits allowed while awarding three free bases but struck out two Oakland batters last time out. The Boston Red Sox scored a total of 24 runs in their last three outings. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts posted a total of 97 hits and 48 RBIs in leading the BoSox while Left Fielder J.D. Martinez and 3rd Baseman Rafael Devers combined for a total of 177 hits and 124 RBIs for the Red Sox.