In the end, Group F at the Euros, the competition's Group of Death, finished as it had begun, with France on top, Germany second and Portugal in position to qualify for the knockout stage sitting in third. But the route it took to get there was extraordinary. Twice, Hungary had the lead over Germany in Munich before being pegged back to a 2-2 draw that ultimately sealed its elimination. Had Hungary won, there was a serious danger of Germany going out in the group stage for the second straight major competition. Instead, Germany now faces a trip to Wembley Stadium to face England in the round of 16.