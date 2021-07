Staff at a US restaurant were left rubbing their eyes after a customer left a tip worth more than 400 times the cost of their meal.The unnamed patron ordered a lunch of chilli cheese dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks from the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in New Hampshire, and he clearly really enjoyed it.The bill came to a grand total of $37.93 (around £27), but the man left more than the customary 12.5 per cent bonus for his servers.Instead, they were greeted with a whopping $16,000 (£11,456).The workers didn’t notice his generous act at first, the restaurant’s...