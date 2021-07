The New Orleans Saints offense will have a new quarterback, but the bulk of personnel changes this year will be felt on defense. Competition is open for new starters and prominent backups at all three levels: up front along the defensive line, in the middle of the linebacker corps, and back in the secondary. There are plenty of returning players from last season’s squad looking for promotions, but a couple of new additions could hit the ground running, too. Let’s dig into some sleeper talent on defense: