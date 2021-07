PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Amazon is looking to hire 1,000 employees ahead of a planned August opening of its 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Pflugerville. According to the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the available positions are mostly in picking, packing and shipping roles starting at $15 per hour with full-time roles eligible for benefits including paid leave, health insurance and 401(k). These employees will work alongside high-tech robotics to ship items to Amazon's distribution centers throughout the country, according to a July 1 news release.